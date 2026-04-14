Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Apr 14th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 9:30 p.m.

Winds of 60 mph and hail have been associated with the approaching storm, says the warning text.

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