More storms in forecast

Following the strong weather overnight Monday will be a high chance of storms again Tuesday evening.

The overnight rain and storms are expected to end by 7 a.m., Tuesday, but rain and the possibility of a thunderstorm are expected to return Tuesday evening, says the latest, local, National Weather Service forecast. A thunderstorm is practically certain by 8 p.m. A strong chance of rain is expected to continue overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, especially in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to be warm Tuesday and Wednesday with a high temperature of 78 and 72 respectively.