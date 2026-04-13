Westosha Central Drama to present Dearly Beloved

Westosha Central Drama will present Dearly Beloved April 17, 18 and 19 at Westosha Central High School.

Set at a wedding in the small town of Fayro, Texas, the Futrelle sisters are reunited after decades of drama. Once it is discovered that the bride and groom have run away, the sisters are tasked with keeping this ragtag wedding intact, while also setting aside their differences. This play exudes the perfect image of Southern charm through big hair, eccentric characters, and light-hearted comedy.

Show times are April 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and April 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are General Admission $10, Students $5, Children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased here.