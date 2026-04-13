Warm and wet weather this week

Temperatures in Western Kenosha County will be in the 70s and even flirting with the 80s at times, but there are also persistent chances of rain as well.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures of 75 on Monday, 80 on Tuesday, 68 on Wednesday, 77 on Thursday and 77 on Friday.

There also is some chance of rain each of those days as well. The greatest chance of rain and at this point is for Tuesday night through Wednesday night at 80 percent. There’s potential for severe weather Tuesday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The weekend looks to be a little cooler, with a high Saturday of 62 and a high Sunday of 53.

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