A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association to host Family Color Run April 18

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of April 10, 2026 It was another busy week across Racine County, with major developments in local business, election results, and community leadership shaping the headlines. From a beloved sweet shop’s move to a historic downtown space to shifting dynamics on the Common Council and key election outcomes, these are the stories that captured readers’ attention. Top Stories Conclusion […] Racine County Eye Staff

Commutations are back. Here’s what incarcerated people and their loved ones should know. Gov. Tony Evers announced April 3 that he’s reviving the state’s commutation process, allowing Wisconsin prisoners to apply to have their sentences shortened for the first time in 25 years. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Immediately, the news began echoing through the states’ prisons. Some people caught it on the 4 o’clock TV news. […] Natalie Yahr The Cap Times and Brittany Carloni

New Wisconsin law aims to improve health of incarcerated people re-entering society Under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin will seek health care coverage from the federal government for certain services for incarcerated people. A statement from Evers’ office said that AB 604 — now Wisconsin Act 233 — aims to improve health outcomes and reduce disruptions in care and rates of people committing new crimes. […] Andrew Kennard

Meet Mimi: Featured Pet for April 10, 2026 Mimi is a 3-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown fur. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. On the Move She’s a sweet and friendly girl who enjoys taking daily walks. Mimi has a contagious enthusiasm for life and would be a fantastic adventure partner. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped […] Racine County Eye Staff