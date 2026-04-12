UPDATE: Seven injured in Twin Lakes crash

Seven people were treated for injuries as a result of a crash in Twin Lakes Sunday evening.

From the Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad:

At approximately 5:40 PM, Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue was dispatched for the report of a rollover motor vehicle accident. While crews were enroute to the scene, Randall Fire Department was requested to respond with an engine to assist.

Upon arrival of the first ambulance, crews located seven patients involved in the crash. Initial reports indicated that two patients may have been ejected from the vehicle, and one patient was found partially hanging from a window of the overturned vehicle. Due to the severity of the incident and the number of patients involved, a Flight For Life helicopter was requested to land at St. John’s Catholic Church, and a MABAS Box Alarm 65-04 was activated to the box level to bring additional resources to the scene.

Agencies responding to the incident included:

• Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue – Three ambulances, engine, brush truck, chief officer

• Randall Fire Department – Truck company, EMS utility truck, chief officer

• Richmond Fire Protection District (Illinois) – Ambulance, chief officer

• Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue – Ambulance

• Spring Grove Fire Protection District (Illinois) – Ambulance

• Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District (Illinois) – Engine

• Bristol Fire and Rescue – Squad and chief officer

• Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department – chief officer

Triage crews from Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue identified one red (critical), three yellow (serious), and three green (minor) patients. Patients were transported to area hospitals including Northwestern McHenry Hospital, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

To ensure emergency coverage remained available within the community (Randall, Wheatland, and Twin Lakes) during the incident, several departments responded to change-of-quarters to the Twin Lakes Fire station. These agencies included Paris Rescue with an ambulance, Kansasville Fire Rescue Department with an engine, and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department with an engine. Once duties were completed on the scene, Bristol Fire and Rescue also provided additional coverage with a squad and chief officer.

Fire Chief Ron Redlin stated, “This was great work and a great team effort by all involved. We appreciate the departments that responded to the scene and those that provided changed quarters to help ensure our communities continued to have emergency coverage during this incident.”

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would also like to thank Twin Lakes Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Kenosha County Joint Services Dispatch, and Twin Lakes Police Dispatch for their assistance. The crash remains under investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, no further information will be released.

In a Facebook post on the TLFD website:

While this crash remains under investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, tonight serves as an important reminder: 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐭. Seatbelts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce serious injury or death in a crash. Taking just a few seconds to buckle up can make all the difference.

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