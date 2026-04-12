Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 5:45 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash at Highways P and O in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: A vehicle is rolled over. Occupants out of the vehicles. Injuries being reported

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. — Twin Lakes command requests mutual aid from Town of Randall Fire Department with an engine.

UPDATE 5:53 p.m. — Response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter requested. Randall response being diverted to set up landing zone.

UPDATE 5:57 p.m. — Flight for Life unable to respond.

6:06 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Additonal departments responding include Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Richmond Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue and Kansasville Fire and Rescue.