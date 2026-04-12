Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s 2026 Families Branching Out event is April 25

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s free entry 2026 Families Branching Out event is April 25 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center (Highways 45 and 50) in Bristol.

This is the fifth year for the event.

Families Branching Out includes free entry and activities for all ages. Youth will receive a free backpack of goodies.

Activities include:

Fire trucks

Bookmobile

Child ID and vision screening.

HCE craft

Reading with the Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair.

Sheriff’s K9 unit.

Make & Take Fun.

Handouts, raffles, giveaways.

Over 45 exhibits and activities.

Free hot dogs and chips for kids.

Also on this day will be:

Safe Kids/Strong Families Run Walk sponsored by Prevention Services Network (Contact PSN at 262-697-4689)

Drug Take-Back Program in storage shed on Highway 50.

Attendees can help feed the community by bringing a non-perishable food item for The Sharing Center.