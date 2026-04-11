Wheatland Center School students compete in 2026 Academic Bowl

2026 Wheatland Academic Bowl Team – Back row (left to right) Landon Paramski, Tristen Donohue, Aaron Crane, Austyn Madaus, Jaena Baumeister, Avalynn Elfering, Morgan Fauth and Lylian Miller Front row (left to right) Gursevak Toor, Elijah Jung, Tyler Epping, Charlie Wisneski, Gabby Pippin, Aubree Jurgens and Abigail Zavacke. /Submitted photo

Wheatland students participated in an Academic Bowl hosted at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan. Teams were made up of five students from each grade – sixth through eighth. Students were nominated by teachers to compete within their designated area of expertise – Math, Science, English/Language Arts, or Social Studies. Students participated in an individual test of subject knowledge, a current events team quiz, and a team STEAM challenge.

The following students represented Wheatland in the 2026 Academic Bowl: 6th Grade – Tyler Epping, Elijah Jung, Lylian Miller, Charlie Wisneski and Abigail Zavacke; 7th Grade – Tristen Donohue, Avalynn Elfering, Morgan Fauth, Aubree Jurgens and Gursevak Toor; 8th Grade – Jaena Baumeister, Aaron Crane, Austyn Madaus, Landon Paramski and Gabriella Pippin.

Nine Wheatland students placed within their designated area of expertise. Lylian Miller placed first overall in 6th grade English/Language Arts. Abigail Zavacke placed first overall in 6th grade Science and Elijah Jung placed third overall in 6th grade Social Studies. Aubree Jurgens placed first overall in 7th grade English/Language Arts. Gursevak Toor tied for first overall in 7th grade Math and Tristen Donohue placed first overall for 7th grade Science. Gabby Pippin placed first overall in 8th grade English/Language Arts. Landon Paramski placed second overall in 8th grade Social Studies and Austyn Madaus placed second overall in 8th grade Math.

In the current events team quiz, students had the opportunity to work together across grade levels and showcase each other’s strengths. Wheatland Team 3 tied for second overall in the current events team quiz. Members of this team included Aaron Crane, Aubree Jurgens, Morgan Fauth, Abigail Zavacke and Charlie Wisneski. The effort put

forth in the individual tests and teamwork during the current events quiz placed Wheatland second overall in the 2026 Academic Bowl.