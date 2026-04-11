A word from our sponsors: Kenosha Advance Care Planning Community Collaborative to host National Decisions Day event April 16

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH

On National Healthcare Decisions Day, The Kenosha Advance Care Planning Community Collaborative will be hosting a program aimed to encourage community members to complete an Advance Directive. Hear from members of our community what completing an Advance Directive has meant to them followed by an opportunity to walk through the Health Care Power of Attorney document. Witnesses will be available for those who are ready to complete their document. A light lunch will be served for those who RSVP. To RSVP call (262)652-4482 x 1268.

Who: Any and all community members over 18!

When: Thursday, April 16 from 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm. A light lunch will be served at 12:30, and the program will begin at 1 pm.

Where: Froedtert South Kenosha Clinic, ABC Conference Room, 6308 8th Ave, Kenosha

Why: Advance Care Planning helps adults at any age or stage of health understand and share their personal

values and preferences regarding future medical care. It is a gift you give your loved ones to help them make choices about your care.

The Kenosha Advance Care Planning Community Collaborative is comprised of industry professionals from: Kenosha

Community Advocates, Froedtert South, and Hospice Alliance.

Background: Hospice Alliance, the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in the Hospice Alliance Hospice House located in Pleasant Prairie. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate community non-profit hospice, incorporated in Hospice Alliance is also a proud 5-star member of the We Honor Veterans Program, a program developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in partnership with the Veterans Administration. For more information, call 262-652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.