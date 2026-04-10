Paddock Lake, Salem Lakes form road consortium, apply for state grant

Two Western Kenosha County municipalities have formed a road consortium and hope to land almost $3 million from a state grant program as a result.

Late last month, the Salem Lakes Village Board and the Paddock Lake Village Board took the final steps of approving an intergovernmental agreement setting up how the consortium will work and applying for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Innovation Grant before the March 31 deadline.

The consortium could allow municipalities to bid road work as a larger group and get better pricing through economies of scale.

“The two neighboring communities have come together for the greater good of each municipality’s residents,” said Tim Popanda, Paddock Lake village administrator.

The grant rewards municipalities that transfer functions to another government or agency. A lead municipality in such an arrangement would not be eligible to receive grant funds. By creating the third party consortium, it’s hoped both municipalities will receive funding.

The money could be substantial if the five-year grant is approved. Salem Lakes anticipates receiving $431,033 annually and Paddock Lake $167,624 annually, Popanda said.

“The grant is a promising step towards future collaborations with our neighboring communities, particularly the Village of Paddock Lake,” said Michael Kostiuk, Salem Lakes village administrator.

The consortium and grant have been an ongoing project for the municipalities

“This process was long and difficult to get buy in from other municipalities,” Popanda said. “We started in January with 13 communities interested and after three months of presentations, discussions and multiple drafts of the IGA finally came down to two participants. Without the persistent assistance from VOSL Economic Development Committee member and Village of Paddock Lake resident Brian Filiatreault, Mike Kostiuk ,municipal attorneys, Baxter and Woodman Engineers and the progressive vision of the VOPL and VOSL Board of Trustees we would not have been able to get this done.”

Twin Lake dropped out of the consortium at the last minute, with its Village Board voting to not approve the IGA on March 30.

“One main reason was that the (Twin Lakes) Village Board wanted a few changes to the agreement before they would be part of it,” said Laura Jager, Twin Lakes village administrator. “Because the grant deadline was the next day and the other two municipalities had already voted on the agreement, there was no room to change it … That said, the village is still open to the idea down the road.”

The consortium also may grow by one municipality after the grant approval process is ended, Popanda said. The village of Walworth may join the group, which will require an amendment of the IGA.

The Department of Revenue has said the villages should receive comment on their application in April with approvals in May or June, Popanda said.