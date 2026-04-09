Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 6:41 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for an investigation in teh 200 block of West Main Street in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting smell of natural gas.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:41 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for an investigation in teh 200 block of West Main Street in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting smell of natural gas.
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