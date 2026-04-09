Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

Car vs. train April 9 leaves woman with serious injuries; police say urge anyone with information to come forward RACINE, WI – A woman was seriously injured after the car she was in was struck by train late April 9 in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 11:33 p.m. for a report of a vehicle struck by a train. Car […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine County Weekly Weather Forecast — April 9, 2026 RACINE COUNTY, WI — This week of April sees temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 70s with rain showers expected next week. Dress warmly and plan accordingly while traveling and venturing outside if the weather changes. Forecast Overview Thursday, April 9: Mostly sunny with a high of 61F and a low of 41F. Friday, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Raymond School feasibility task force will meet April 29 for the first time, all interested parties invited Raymond School District’s facilities feasibility task force will hold its first meeting April 29, with 15 community members, parents, and staff already signed up. Superintendent Dr. Michael Leach saying the door remains open for more. “If someone’s like, ‘Hey, bring your friend,’ these are all open anyway,” Leach told the board at the April 6 […] Heather Asiyanbi

Letter to the editor: Shoop Park founded in 1917 and should remain public for the people of Racine From the deed signed by Dr. and Mrs. Shoop in 1917 and the History of Shoop Park from 1917 through 1936. “It is understood between the parties that the hereinbefore described property shall forever be held, maintained and improved by the City of Racine for Public Park purposes…and shall perpetually bear the name Shoop Park.” From […] Racine County Eye Staff