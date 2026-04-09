Nominations for 2026 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Award

Nominations are now being sought for the 2026 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Award, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced.

Established in 2025, this annual award honors veterans for their achievements and contributions after their time in service. Kenosha resident Milt Dean was the inaugural honoree.

This year’s award will be presented at Kerkman’s annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic, to be held May 29 at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.

Nominations for the inaugural award are being accepted until 5 p.m. April 30 through an online form available at https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/VeteranOfTheYear. Paper forms are also available by contacting the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office at 262-605-6690.

“We have so many exceptional veterans in Kenosha County, and this is an opportunity to salute them for their service to our country and our community,” Kerkman said. “I encourage people who know an outstanding veteran to make a nomination.”

The award winner will be chosen by a selection committee including Kerkman and members of the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office staff. All nominees will be notified that they were nominated, although the nominator may choose to remain anonymous to the nominee.

Nominees must be Kenosha County residents.

“This award is a way to honor veterans who make a difference in the community,” said County Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Blasi. “We look forward to reviewing what we expect to be another impressive list of nominees.”

More details about the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services and its functions are

available at https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/Veterans.