Units responding for fire in Bristol

Apr 8th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:27 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 15600 block of 104th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Passerby reporting a possible small brush fire.

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