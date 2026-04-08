Units responding for fire in Bristol

Letter to the editor: Shoop Park founded in 2017 and should remain public for the people of Racine From the deed signed by Dr. and Mrs. Shoop in 1917 and the History of Shoop Park from 1917 through 1936. “It is understood between the parties that the hereinbefore described property shall forever be held, maintained and improved by the City of Racine for Public Park purposes…and shall perpetually bear the name Shoop Park.” From […] Heather Asiyanbi

Ambitious Vibes Candle Co. opens Downtown Racine shop May 1 RACINE, WI — AnaLisa Garcia started Ambitious Vibes Candle Co. for her own mental health, and now helps others by providing aromatherapy through candles. After moving to California with her toddler son during the pandemic, Garcia needed a jolt of inspiration. She was working an ultrasound technician, wanting another job to give her and her toddler […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Shauna Lynn Stilo, 48, of Racine – Obituary April 26, 1977 - March 10, 2026Shauna Lynn Stilo, 48, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on April 8, 2026 at 2:24 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff

Jane Smart, 91, of Union Grove – Obituary December 3, 1934 - April 6, 2026Jane Smart, 91, of Union Grove – Obituary was first posted on April 8, 2026 at 2:08 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff