Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 5:27 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 15600 block of 104th Street in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Passerby reporting a possible small brush fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:27 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 15600 block of 104th Street in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Passerby reporting a possible small brush fire.
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