Units responding for alarm in Randall

At about 7:05 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 12000 block of 336th Avenue in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 7:09 p.m. — Randall command holds Twin Lakes in quarters. Dispatch reports owner says is this is a false alarm. Randall command to continue to respond on non-emergency basis. All other units can return to quarters.

UPDATE 7:11 p.m. — Randall command on the scene. Reports no signs of fire visible from exterior.

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. — Randall command clearing the scene and returning to quarters.