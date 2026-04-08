Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting April 8, 2026

Coey secures seat in District 2 of Racine Unified School Board in April 7 election Three seats on the Racine Unified School Board (RUSD) were on the ballot, but only the election in District 2 was contested. Incumbent Scott Coey ran against challenger Marlo Harmon. Sarah Walker Cleaveland and Ethan Clements ran unopposed for their seats. Clements replaces Brian O’Connell, who also served as the board treasurer and previously worked […] Heather Asiyanbi and Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Racine Common Council results: 3 incumbents lose their seats Seven contested Racine Common Council seats were on the ballot in Tuesday’s spring election, and final unofficial results show three incumbents lost while four won re-election. Results of the aldermanic races were delayed for hours after polls closed as election workers counted absentee ballots and worked through issues tied to a ballot-printing error discovered after […] Heather Asiyanbi and Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Balch, Martin, Wishau officially win their races for Caledonia Village Board in April 7 election Three seats on the Caledonia Village Board were up for grabs with six candidates. Incumbents Fran Martin and Lee Wishau, and challenger Prescott Balch will help guide the village’s development, both commercial and residential, for the next two years after they’re sworn in later this month. Caledonia Village Board vote totals All three incumbents (indicated […] Heather Asiyanbi

Davis, Welch, Ruffolo win seats on Sturtevant Village Board in April 7 election Three seats on the Sturtevant Village Board were up for grabs with six candidates. The top three vote getters were Walter Davis, Brittany Welch, and Janet Ruffolo, and they will help guide the village for the next two years after they’re sworn later this month. A total of 1,166 voters turned out; 38% of the […] Heather Asiyanbi