Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting April 8, 2026

Apr 8th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Village Planning Commission favorable recommendation to approve the Mary & Brian Sullivan minor land division and petition to rezone parcels
  • Traffic control light
  • 2026 Water Patrol contract
  • 2026 Fireworks donation
  • Status of 2026 Village managed tree removal project
  • Closed session for: Evaluation of public employee and conferring with legal counsel regarding litigation.

The full agenda is available here.

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