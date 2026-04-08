Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting April 8, 2026

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Village Planning Commission favorable recommendation to approve the Mary & Brian Sullivan minor land division and petition to rezone parcels
- Traffic control light
- 2026 Water Patrol contract
- 2026 Fireworks donation
- Status of 2026 Village managed tree removal project
- Closed session for: Evaluation of public employee and conferring with legal counsel regarding litigation.