A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association to host Family Color Run April 18

Photo gallery: April 2026 Election around Racine County Thousands of voters from communities across Racine County cast their ballots for the spring election on April 7, 2026. While some candidates ran unopposed and will continue serving their communities for the next couple of years, many races such as those in Sturtevant, Caledonia, and the City of Racine were contested. Racine County Eye photojournalist […] Heather Asiyanbi

Gov. Tony Evers signs bills releasing money to combat PFAS contamination Gov. Tony Evers signed a pair of bills Monday that will release more than $133 million for communities to fight water contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Wisconsin. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The bill signing is the culmination of about three years of debate over the money. The state initially […] Baylor Spears

Patricia Cynthia Keller, 96, of Sturtevant – Obituary March 17, 1930 - April 3, 2026Patricia Cynthia Keller, 96, of Sturtevant – Obituary was first posted on April 7, 2026 at 1:26 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff

Linnie Mae Battle, 83, of Mount Pleasant – Obituary January 15, 1943 - April 1, 2026Linnie Mae Battle, 83, of Mount Pleasant – Obituary was first posted on April 7, 2026 at 1:07 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of […] Racine County Eye Staff