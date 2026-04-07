Units responding for fire in Wilmot

At about 12:53 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue are responding to a fire in the 11300 block of 306th Court in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a fire from an apartment over a garage.

UPDATE 1:01 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated by Salem Lakes. Other Departments due to respond include: Somers Fire and Rescue, City of Burlington, Twin Lakes Fire Department, Antioch Fire Department, Newport Fire Protection District, lake Geneva Fire Department, Lake Villa Fire Department, Round Lake Fire Department.

UPDATE 1:04 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports occupant of the building is out and safe and fire is small. Response reduced to only Salem Lakes units.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports fire on staircase. No inside infringement. Box alarm to be struck.