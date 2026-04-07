Spring election 2026: It’s Election Day

Western Kenosha County voters can cast ballots in the spring non-partisan election Tuesday, April 7.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Your polling place may have changed if you live in Salem Lakes. If you used to vote at the Wilmot Fire Station (wards 7,8,9,10) you will now vote at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Ct., Trevor. If you used to vote at Silver Lake Village Hall (11,12,13) you will now vote at Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Rd, Salem. Voters who already voted at Salem Lakes Village Hall (wards 1,2,3,4,5,6) will continue to do so.

Voters can find their polling place here.

Statewide, there will be an election for Wisconsin Supreme Court with Appeals Court Judge Maria Lazar and Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor on the ballot. Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley is not running for re-election.

County non-partisan offices of county executive and county supervisor will be on the ballot. County board supervisor districts in Western Kenosha County are all uncontested as is County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Here are the Western Kenosha County municipalities with contested races:

In Salem Lakes, Steven Dunn Jr.; Dennis Faber, an incumbent; Adam Miller; Amanda Procknow; Kerry Verenski; and James Woodke are on the ballot to fill three Village Board seats. Incumbents Ron Gandt and Bill Hopkins did not run for re-election.

In Twin Lakes, Barb Andres an incumbent; Bill Kaskin, an incumbent; Robert Livingston; Bryan Neal; and Ken Perl, an incumbent are on the ballot competing to fill three seats on the Village Board.

Here are school districts with referendums on the ballot:

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District is seeking authority to exceed the state revenue limit by $1.1 million for the 2026-27 school year and then $1.9 million per year for the 2027-28, 2028-29, and 2029-30 school years. The operational referendum funding would expire after the 2029-30 school year.

Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) is seeking approval of a 4-year operating referendum that is equal to $800,000 each year for a total of $3.2 million over the four years.

Wheatland J1 School District is seeking authority to exceed to exceed the revenue limit by $400,000 per year, for the 2026-2027 school year through the 2029-2030 school year, for non-recurring purposes.