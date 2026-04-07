2026 Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club spaghetti dinner fundraiser is April 11

The Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club is hosting its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, April 11, at Westosha Central High School.

The event includes the dinner, student performances, auctions and raffles.

Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets: $17 for adults, $12 for seniors (65 plus), performer $10 (required to eat), student ticket non-performer (10 to 18 years) $12 and $10 for children (3 to 9 years). 2 years and under are free.

All proceeds benefit the Performing Arts Booster Club, which supports choir, band and drama programs at Central High School.