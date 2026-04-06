Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole, special board meeting and Lake District commissioners meeting April 6, 2026

There will be a triple header of government meetings Monday in Twin Lakes.

The Village Board is scheduled to have a committee of the whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. and a special board meeting following that. A Lake District commissioners meeting is scheduled to take place following the special meeting. The Lake District commissioners are the same individuals as the Village Board.

Agenda items for the committee of the whole meeting (which are for discussion only) include:

Discussion regarding a First Amendment to Land License with T-Mobile

Discussion regarding a Professional Services Agreement with Kenosha County for IT services.

Discussion on an application for a Cabaret License submitted by On-The-Go Bar & Grill, 406 N. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes.

Discussion regarding Village Lighting Ordinance and demonstration on light meter from Police Department.

Discussion regarding accepting Beth Hendrix resignation from the Library Board.

Discussion regarding appointing Sean Stewart as an alternate to the Board of Appeals.

The full committee of the whole meeting agenda is available here.

The special board meeting agenda includes:

Discussion and possible action regarding a Development Agreement with the Aquanuts

Discussion and possible action regarding a Lease Agreement with the Aquanuts

The full special meeting agenda and supporting material is available here.

Lake District commissioners meeting agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Wisconsin Lake and Pond for Aquatic Plant Management Treatment for 2026.

Consider a motion to refer the Village’s pier permitting process to the Lake District Committees and Steering Council for evaluation and recommendation back to the Commissioners, including any recommended ordinance changes or policy direction.

Discussion and possible action regarding catch basin cleaning project for up to $4,999.00 from the Stormwater Committee and up to $4,999.00 from the Shoreline Committee.

The full Lake District commissioners meeting agenda is available here,