Westosha Central HS band students compete in 2026 Festival Disney Competition

/Submitted photo

The Westosha Central High School Band recently participated in the 2026 Festival Disney Competition.

The WCHS Combined Band received a rating of Superior and took the Bronze Mickey award – 3rd place overall.

WCHS’ Jazz Central received a rating of Superior and took the Silver Mickey award – 2nd place overall.

Jazz Central also had two students who received the top jazz solo awards: Jon Schiller (piano) and Noah Barnett (alto saxophone).

Both bands performed selections for a panel of three adjudicators. The bands received feedback and critique from each adjudicator. Each band received a score and rating. Ensembles have to receive a rating of Superior in order to be considered for the top three Mickey awards.

Several WCHS Band members participated in the Festival Disney Solo & Ensemble Festival. The results are as follows:

Ashlynn DeBruin – flute solo – Superior rating & Distinguished solo award (highest score overall)

Savannah Bielat – flute solo – Superior rating

Zophia Cichocki – flute solo – Superior rating

Elise Sowa – flute solo- Superior rating

Jon Schiller – alto sax solo & tenor sax solo – Superior rating

Saxophone Choir – Superior rating & Distinguished Ensemble award (highest score overall)

Cameron Schepker/Brady Pahl trombone/trumpet duet – Superior rating

Savannah Bielat/Zophia Cichocki flute duet – Superior rating

Jon Schiller/Noah Barnett- saxophone duet – Superior rating

Clarinet Choir- Superior rating

Trumpet Ensemble- Superior rating

Trombone Choir – Superior rating

Trumpet Quartet: Caleb Schepker, Brayden Howarth, Alex Ames, Ben Erickson – Superior rating

Percussion Ensemble – Excellent rating

Saxophone Choir – Distinguished Award winner/ Submitted photo

Ashlynn DeBruin – flute solo & Distinguished Award winner /Submitted photo

Jon Schiller & Noah Barnett – Jazz Solo Award winners /Submitted photo