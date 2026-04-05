Westosha Central HS band students compete in 2026 Festival Disney Competition

The Westosha Central High School Band recently participated in the 2026 Festival Disney Competition.
The WCHS Combined Band received a rating of Superior and took the Bronze Mickey award – 3rd place overall.
WCHS’ Jazz Central received a rating of Superior and took the Silver Mickey award – 2nd place overall.
Jazz Central also had two students who received the top jazz solo awards: Jon Schiller (piano) and Noah Barnett (alto saxophone).
Both bands performed selections for a panel of three adjudicators. The bands received feedback and critique from each adjudicator. Each band received a score and rating. Ensembles have to receive a rating of Superior in order to be considered for the top three Mickey awards.
Several WCHS Band members participated in the Festival Disney Solo & Ensemble Festival. The results are as follows:
- Ashlynn DeBruin – flute solo – Superior rating & Distinguished solo award (highest score overall)
- Savannah Bielat – flute solo – Superior rating
- Zophia Cichocki – flute solo – Superior rating
- Elise Sowa – flute solo- Superior rating
- Jon Schiller – alto sax solo & tenor sax solo – Superior rating
- Saxophone Choir – Superior rating & Distinguished Ensemble award (highest score overall)
- Cameron Schepker/Brady Pahl trombone/trumpet duet – Superior rating
- Savannah Bielat/Zophia Cichocki flute duet – Superior rating
- Jon Schiller/Noah Barnett- saxophone duet – Superior rating
- Clarinet Choir- Superior rating
- Trumpet Ensemble- Superior rating
- Trombone Choir – Superior rating
- Trumpet Quartet: Caleb Schepker, Brayden Howarth, Alex Ames, Ben Erickson – Superior rating
- Percussion Ensemble – Excellent rating