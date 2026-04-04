Trevor-Wilmot Battle of the Books team places 15th in state

/Submitted photo

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School Battle of the Books team recently competed in the Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association’s state Battle of the Books contest.

The team achieved an impressive accomplishment by finishing 15th place in the state of Wisconsin out of 235 teams in this year’s competition.

The team consisted of 6th Graders Gabe Fox, Avery Peterson, Bay Thompson and 4th Grader Liara Raatz.

The students spent many months reading and preparing for this year’s contest. In addition, they demonstrated strong reading skills, teamwork, and dedication throughout the event.

The Battle of the Books program is designed to foster a love of reading and help students explore new genres and authors. The team hopes to continue building on this success and looks forward to competing again next year.