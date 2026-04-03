A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association to host Family Color Run April 18

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

Get ready for a fun, colorful community event coming to Twin Lakes this spring! Our Color Run is all about movement, laughter, and bringing people together for a high-energy, feel-good experience.

The Twin Lakes Family Color Run kicks off and finishes at Lance Park on April 18 at 11AM — and it’s so much more than just a run. We’re talking vendors, music by DJ Keith, a high-energy warm-up led by Fly Girl Dance & Fitness, and an Athletico stretch tent after the race to help you recover like a pro 💪

Details like the full route and final logistics will continue to roll out, but for now — mark your calendar and plan to be there.

Whether you walk, run, cheer from the sidelines, or volunteer, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

You’re officially signing up for one of the most colorful, joy-filled events Twin Lakes has to offer! This Color Run is all about movement, laughter, and community — not speed or competition. Whether you run, walk, dance your way through, or just come for the vibes… you belong here.

Take a moment to complete your registration so we can create a safe, smooth, and unforgettable experience for everyone.

Let’s show what this community is all about Check out our Sponsorship Opportunities!

Here’s a map of the route (click map for larger view):