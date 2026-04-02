Units responding for fire in Powers Lake

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of April 3, 2026 From large-scale protests and high-stakes political fact checks to public safety incidents and major policy changes, it was another busy week across Racine County. Here’s a look at the five stories that captured the most attention and sparked conversation in the community. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories and local updates next week! […] Racine County Eye Staff

Raymond Trevino Delgado, Jr., 75, of Racine – Obituary January 13, 1951 - March 29, 2026Raymond Trevino Delgado, Jr., 75, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on April 3, 2026 at 4:27 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Shari Sue Tenney, 78, of Racine – Obituary August 15, 1947 - March 28, 2026Shari Sue Tenney, 78, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on April 3, 2026 at 4:09 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff

Shirley Diane Simon, 79, of Kenosha – Obituary August 7, 1946 - March 26, 2026Shirley Diane Simon, 79, of Kenosha – Obituary was first posted on April 3, 2026 at 3:48 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff