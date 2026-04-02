Units responding for fire in Powers Lake

Apr 2nd, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:12 a.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a fire in the 9200 block of 392nd Avenue in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a wire on fire.

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