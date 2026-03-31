Rainy days ahead

Mar 31st, 2026
by Darren Hillock.
/by Pixel-Shot, Adobe Stock

The next few days are expected to be wet, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain — including a chance of thunderstorms — is expected Tuesday, 50-80 percent chance.

Wednesday has only a 40 percent chance of rain evolving to a 70-100 percent of rain overnight.

Thursday has a 100 percent chance of rain with the addition of wind up to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain Thursday overnight.

Friday during the day may see a bit of a reprieve, but rain is expected to continue Friday night, 40-70 percent chance.

Saturday has a 70 percent chance of rain currently.

Tuesday’s temperature is expected to be warm again with a high of 69. Wednesday’s high will be much colder at 39. High temps are expected to return to the 60s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but dip again starting Sunday.

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