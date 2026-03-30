Spring election 2026: Twin Lakes village trustee Q&A

Voters in Twin Lakes have a contested election for village trustee on the April 7 ballot.

Appearing on the spring election ballot will be:

Barb Andres , an incumbent

Bill Kaskin, an incumbent

Robert Livingston

Bryan Neal

Ken Perl, an incumbent

Three, at-large seats will be filled. The individuals with the three highest vote totals will be elected to the three seats to be filled. Voters will be able to cast three votes.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email, to the address they submitted with their candidate information or an address by which they have responded to a candidate questionnaire in the past.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Barb Andres — no response.

Bill Kaskin — no response.

Robert Livingston — Age: 57; Education: Lakewood Elementary, Wilmot Highschool. Graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Art And Design in 1991 with bachelor’s degree in illustration and a minor in Photography. Graduate work at UW-Milwaukee Film Making in 1992; Occupation: Owner of Creative Edge Landscapes. I developed two utility process patents, then built Green Line Synergy, which is a hydroponic process growing system to achieve native plant systems for soil protection and restoration, stormwater solutions. Developed and built Creative Log and Lumber in 2011, where we salvage urban trees, mill and dry hardwood lumber, building unique products for homes and businesses. We are also a member of the WI chapter of the Urban Wood Network association USA. Previously elected or appointed public office: Formally was Chairman, Twin Lakes Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District. Currently sit on the Twin lakes Lake rehabilitation and protection Districts storm water committee.

Bryan Neal — Age: 62; Education: Vanderbilt University [College, graduating Cum Laude], Wake Forest University School of Medicine [Medical School], Wake Forest University [five (5) year orthopedic surgery residency], Thomas Jefferson Medical College [Philadelphia Hand Center: completing a 1 year Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship]; Occupation: Orthopedic Surgeon; Previous elected or appointed public office:  Vice Chief of the Department of Orthopedics [Northwest Community Hospital], Chief of the Department of Orthopedics of a 400 bed Level 2 trauma center [Northwest Community Hospital], Chairman of the Twin Lakes Water Quality, Lake Habitat, Fish & Fishing

Committee, Twin Lakes Park Cooperative Board, Board Secretary of the Twin Lakes Park Cooperative Board [currently serving in this position], Medical Executive Committee, Bylaws Committee, Surgical Section Chiefs Committee, Surgical Pavilion Committee, Trauma Committee, Physician’s Assistant Committee, Clinical Performance Improvement Committee, Total Hip Arthroplasty Committee, Emergency Care Committee, Infection Control Committed, Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, Twin Lakes Protection & Rehabilitation District Steering Council, Twin Lakes Park Cooperative Board.

Perl — No response.

Why are you the best candidate for village trustee?

Andres — No response.

Kaskin — No response

Livingston – I feel that with my background I can help our village in its governance to assist our community. I am willing to view the challenges as they arise, with common sense-based solutions to the needs of voters, where we create a vision working with all sides, built by cooperation and leadership. I believe in communication based on facts, and that the village has a lot to be proud of. We all expect and appreciate of our Village and our surrounding communities. Yet I see important needs to be managed for positive outcomes in the present and future.

It’s work, and it’s what I do. I have a long history here in town. I’m a lifelong resident; my wife and I raised our children here. We’ve seen significant growth, good times, hard times, and everything in between. I met those challenges with new ideas, positive action, and thoughtful processes. I have a vision to work with all sides on problem-solving solutions. To be responsible, create consensus, and build cooperation for the betterment of our village as well as its relationship with our surrounding communities. We have the potential to manage our future than we allow ourselves to believe in. It’s going to take work, and it’s what I do. We are living in a busy world, and the challenge is in the processes of our local communities. This can be easy to ignore, and the expectation is that there will be someone else who will take care of it. Yet I feel as though, after many years of being asked to get involved in local government and

reflecting on the time and courage of those who have, I’ve decided to step forward and get involved. My wife and I are invested here in our town. I believe I have a lot to be thankful for, and I know if I want outcomes to be positive, I must get involved, even if it’s just showing up to meetings twice a month and seeing what our village does to govern. We all can, especially today, say, “It’s not worth it. It doesn’t work”, but I believe local government creates success from what you’re willing to put into it. Help me make improvements for the entire village. There is so much talent here, and I

feel Twin Lakes could do remarkably positive things for community.

Neal — As a physician and orthopedic surgeon, I encounter and deal with difficult situations and challenging problems. Many times there is no obvious or certain answer. Mental toughness, directed discipline and real world experience have prepared me to listen and reflect upon the multitude of views Village residents have regarding the challenges we face. These qualities will be vital to making proper decisions for our Village. I pledge to be willing to make difficult

decisions and to explain openly and candidly the basis for decisions that affect how all of us live at the local level. The informed insight and collective wisdom of well-chosen Trustees will lead to the most effective policy decisions for which the Village President and assisting staff are expected to implement. My interest in making the Village more effective, my enthusiasm to see the Village Board perform better, my energy to challenge stale or feckless leadership, and having the moxie to hold those in power to the standards our residents expect make me the best choice to implement needed changes in order to make the Village of Twin Lakes a better place to live. Healthy change comes with the election of Bryan Neal as Village Trustee.

Perl — No response.

What do you see as the chief issues faced by the Village Board and how would you address them if elected?

Andres — No response

Kaskin — No response

Livingston — I believe working to try to bridge the necessity work with our townships to develop a plan for shared

services, for any way to help keep tax increases in check were possible. This is currently being explored for our local community in Randell Township and to see if there are savings and look at the future. We have work to do to make sure we can build corporations, in our surrounding communities. We will have to see how we’re going to continue the funding and pay back the current loan the village has agreed to finance current and future obligations, will pass on to our 2026 tax bill. I am Interested in seeing this type of outreach underway. Our board of trustees has a great opportunity to work on this project in the near future.

Neal — The growing financial debt and the tax increases that follow is a chief issue challenging us. One year ago I wrote, “The coming, if not arrived, financial crisis is a formidable threat. The village needs to borrow about $300,000 this year to meet operating expenses and will need to reconcile a $400,000 – $500,000 deficit in perpetuity unless we rebalance the revenue and expenditure imbalance.” Our President and Board were unable to muster the courage to trim Village expenses in 2025 and instead pursued a $1,975,000 “loan” with an Illinois bank, failing to tell us until very late this was not a loan but an irrevocable property tax increase cloaked as a loan with the tax revenue payable only to the bank while there is a balance. This 5 year “loan” was codified at a “special” meeting the day before Thanksgiving 2025. Village minutes of the November 26, 2025 meeting quietly reveal the truth about this deceptive borrowing by

acknowledging “…the levy increase is …11.67% over last year, for the Twin Lakes portion only.” Property taxes were raised without proper public debate. I offer Twin Lakes citizens an unyielding commitment to balance our budget each year outside of extraordinary circumstances.

Perl — No response