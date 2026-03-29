Units responding for fire in Salem

At 11:50 a.m. Salem Lakes Fire/ Rescue units and sheriffs deputies are responding for a fire at the 22200 block of Highway 50 for a fire.

Per dispatch card board was being burned and the fire got out of control. MABAS box alarm activated with other departments responding including Briatol, Randall, Paris, Kansasville, Lake Geneva , Lake Villa, Raymond, Somers.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m. update: Fire being upgraded to a 2nd Box Alarm. Traffic on Hwy 50 is being stopped. Antioch, Beach Park, Pleasant Prairie and Spring Grove will be responding.

UPDATE 12:12 p.m. update: East bound Hwy 50 at Hwy 83 is being shut down.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. — Eastbound traffic on Highway 50 now open, but having to merge into left lane at scene.

Here are some photos taken from Highway 50 white the fire was still burning (courtesy of Keith and Chris Skrzynecki):

Here are some photos taken later by me: