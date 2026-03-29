2026 Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Extravaganza coverage (PHOTOS)

The Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club partnered with the Kenosha County Fair Association to host its Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza hosted Sunday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

The event combined Easter egg hunts separated by age group with a host of other activities, including a petting zoo and sprint/race cars, farm tractors and other vehicles on display. The Easter Bunny also was available for visits and photos.

The fairgrounds was a new location for the event, long hosted by the Kiwanis Club. Some of the egg hunt areas were in open spaces while others were in the animal barns on the fairgrounds.

Before the age group hunts there was a sensory friendly hunt for all ages at noon.

There also was a bike raffle. Food for the items for The Sharing Center also were collected from those attending.

Here are some more photos from the event