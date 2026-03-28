Units responding for fire in Camp Lake

At about 9:24 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 9600 block.of 274th Avenue in Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reported finding fire of unknown origin in basement.

UPDATE 9:31 p.m. — Salem Lakes unit arriving in scene reports no signs of fire from exterior. Occupants alhave evacuated.

UPDATE 9:33 p.m. — Salem Lakes command releases units from other departments from responding.