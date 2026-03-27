Wheatland J1 School District announces process for filling board vacancy

The Wheatland J1 School District has announced a process for filling its current vacancy on the School Board.

Chris Serak recently announced he is leaving the board on which he served for 19 years.

From the school district:

The Wheatland J1 School District is currently seeking applicants to fill a vacant Board position. The position is the at-large representative; qualified applicants must reside within the district and be at least 18 years old. The board will select a candidate following the interview process. The selected candidate will fill the position immediately and complete the current term ending April 26, 2028. The one-year term will be on the spring election ballot in April 2027. Applicants should send a communication of intent to Jessica Mangold, District Administrative Assistant, no later than April 22, 2026. Board interviews will be held in late April. The district will send information to applicants with more details regarding the interviews. To submit your candidacy for the vacant position:

— Name

— Address

— Phone

— Email

— Letter of Interest, including reasons for wanting to serve and any other information you find relevant to serving on the board Send or email your information to:

Wheatland Center School

Jessica Mangold

6606 368th Ave.

Burlington, WI 53105

jessica.mangold@wcspk8.org