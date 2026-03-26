Warm, then rainy Thursday

Thursday will have a pleasant high temperature, but may get a bit wet before the day is over, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s high temperature should almost reach 60. That peak of 59 should come in the late morning.

Rain may move in this afternoon, most likely between 4 to 6 p.m.

Looking a bit ahead, the weekend looks dry, but rain returns to the forecast Monday through at least Wednesday next week. High temps will mostly be in the 60s Sunday through Wednesday.