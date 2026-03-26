Sponsored post: #1 Ranked Virtual School in Wisconsin partners with Silver Lake Jt. 1

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Options Virtual Charter School — DH

Options Virtual Charter School is excited to announce a new partnership with the Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District. The Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District is redefining what education can look like in Kenosha County.

In today’s fast-changing world, education needs to be flexible, personalized, and built around each student’s unique strengths. That’s exactly what families across Wisconsin find at Options Virtual Charter School (OVCS) — the #1-ranked virtual school in Wisconsin and a leader in innovative, student-centered learning. The Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District is excited to partner with an established, successful virtual school and offer virtual and blended programming for students in western Kenosha County.

A Personalized Path for Every Student

At Options Virtual Charter School, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to learning. OVCS is built on the belief that every student deserves a personalized path to success, whether they thrive in hands-on learning, a fully virtual environment, or a blend of both. By combining the personalized learning model of OVCS with the success of a community and student-centered school district like the Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District, families will receive an established virtual school experience with the experienced staff at Riverview Elementary.

Flexible Learning Options for Modern Families

One of the biggest reasons families choose OVCS is the flexibility it offers. Students can learn in ways that fit their schedules, interests, and learning styles. The Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District knows our community wants unique opportunities for its students, and there is no better way to offer a flexible learning option than one that allows our families to travel, spend time together, work on the family farm, or train as competitive athletes.

Virtual Learning (4K–8)

Students participate in online learning supported by licensed Wisconsin teachers. Flexible schedules allow students to complete approximately three hours of academic engagement each day, making it ideal for families seeking balance and adaptability.

A Supportive Community That Puts Students First

What truly sets OVCS and the Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District apart is a commitment to supporting every learner. Students benefit from:

Licensed, experienced teachers

Personalized and flexible learning pathways

Strong partnerships between families and educators

High School readiness programs

Support for learners from early childhood through middle school graduation

Students also have opportunities to participate in field trips, clubs, and social events, helping them build friendships and stay connected with their peers.

Discover the OVCS Difference

Learn more or start the enrollment process at https://www.silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us/page/riverview-ovcs.