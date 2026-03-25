Units responding for crash along Bristol-Paris border

At about 8:44 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 15800 block of Highway K along the Bristol-Paris border
Per dispatch: One person injured.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:44 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 15800 block of Highway K along the Bristol-Paris border
Per dispatch: One person injured.
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