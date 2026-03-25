Units responding for crash along Bristol-Paris border

Maedelle Charlotte Erickson, 82, of Racine – Obituary January 11 1944 - March 18 2026Maedelle Charlotte Erickson, 82, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on March 25, 2026 at 2:08 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff

James Douglas Poulsen, 84, of Racine – Obituary February 10, 1942 - March 21, 2026James Douglas Poulsen, 84, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on March 25, 2026 at 1:50 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff

Charles Thompson, 52, of Burlington – Obituary April 25 1973 - March 4 2026Charles Thompson, 52, of Burlington – Obituary was first posted on March 25, 2026 at 1:36 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Betty Epping, 94, of Union Grove – Obituary August 20 1931 - March 11 2026Betty Epping, 94, of Union Grove – Obituary was first posted on March 25, 2026 at 1:20 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff