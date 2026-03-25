A word from our sponsors: Slades Corners Computer Repair provides computer repair, TV antenna installation and service, security camera installation and more

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Slades Corners Computer Repair — DH
Slades Corners Computer Repair provides service for home and small business in the local area. We offer computer repair, TV antenna installation and service, security camera installation, Wi-Fi and network setup, modem and router install, and wire running for homes and offices.
Services include:
- Desktop and laptop repair
- Virus and malware removal
- New antenna install and antenna repair
- Smart TV setup
- Security camera systems
- Wi-Fi expansion and network setup
- Modem and router installation
- Clean wire running for home or business
On-site service available.
Local, reliable, and experienced. Call 262-539-2228 www.sccrwi.com