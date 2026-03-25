A word from our sponsors: Slades Corners Computer Repair provides computer repair, TV antenna installation and service, security camera installation and more

Mar 25th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Slades Corners Computer Repair — DH

Slades Corners Computer Repair provides service for home and small business in the local area. We offer computer repair, TV antenna installation and service, security camera installation, Wi-Fi and network setup, modem and router install, and wire running for homes and offices.

Services include:

  • Desktop and laptop repair
  • Virus and malware removal
  • New antenna install and antenna repair
  • Smart TV setup
  • Security camera systems
  • Wi-Fi expansion and network setup
  • Modem and router installation
  • Clean wire running for home or business

On-site service available.

Local, reliable, and experienced. Call 262-539-2228 www.sccrwi.com

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