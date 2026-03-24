Units responding for smoke in Paddock Lake

At about 6:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of smoke in the 24800 block of 61st Street in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting smoke inside a house but no flames seen yet.

UPDATE about 6:58 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports smoke inside house. Occupants being evacuated.

UPDATE about 7:03 p.m. — Bristol command reports working fire in chimney. Call upgraded to structure fire with units from Paris Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District now responding.

UPDATE about 7:08 p.m. — Command reports fire knocked down.