Spring election 2026: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District referendum Q&A

Voters in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District will be able to vote on a operating referendum in the April 7 election.

We sent a questionnaire to district officials. Following are the responses from Tracy Donich, district administrator.

What is being sought with your district’s referendum?

Donich: We are seeking to replace expiring funding and increase some funding to cover inflationary costs. If approved, the referendum would authorize the district to exceed the state revenue limit by $1.1 million for the 2026-27 school year and then $1.9 million per year for the 2027-28, 2028-29, and 2029-30 school years. The operational referendum funding would expire after the 2029-30 school year.

Why is the referendum needed?

Donich: Like many public school districts in Wisconsin, Trevor-Wilmot is facing a growing gap between state funding and the cost of operating a school district. The District has worked to manage costs over the past several years, including keeping spending flat for six years despite inflation, reducing administrative staff and office support staff, sharing services with neighboring school districts, adjusting insurance plans, maximizing grant funding, deferring maintenance when necessary, and paying down debt early, saving over $400,000 in interest. At the same time, a portion of the local funding the district currently relies on is scheduled to expire. Approximately $1.4 million in existing local funding will expire after the 2026-27 school year, including expiring debt payments related to the district’s 2011 consolidation and funding from the community-approved 2022 operating referendum. The proposed referendum would ask voters whether to replace this expiring funding with updated amounts needed to support current operations.

What is the projected property tax impact?

Donich: If approved, the referendum is estimated to increase the school district mill rate by approximately $0.83, compared to the 2025–26 mill rate of $5.16. Based on current assumptions, this would represent an estimated increase of about $83 per $100,000 of equalized property value in the school tax portion of a property tax bill.

What will passing the referendum allow the district to do?

Donich: If approved by the community, the referendum funding would be used for:

Maintaining educational programming and student support services

Updating school safety and security systems

Updating classroom textbooks, technology, and instructional materials

Completing deferred building maintenance projects

What will be the effect of the referendum not passing?

Donich: We are grateful for the community’s support for our 2022 operating referendum, which enabled us to maintain academic and encore classes, student support services, facility maintenance and repairs, and curriculum updates. This referendum will replace the existing funding with updated amounts to maintain the same education programming and day-to-day operations. If the operating referendum is not approved, the District would remain within state revenue limits and may need to make significant reductions in programming, student services, and facility upkeep to address rising costs and expiring funding.

How can people get more information or ask questions?

Donich: Additional information, including a tax impact calculator, referendum FAQs, and informational videos, is available on the district’s website: twc.k12.wi.us. Also, District Administrator,Tracy Donich, is available to speak with you to answer any questions by calling the school at 262-862-2356.