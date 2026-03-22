Spring election 2026: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) referendum Q&A

Voters in Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) will be able to vote in a referendum in the April 7 election.

We sent a questionnaire to district officials. Following are the responses from Bob Antholine, District Administrator Twin Lakes #4 (and Randalll J1).

What is being sought with your district’s referendum?

The Board is asking the community to vote on a 4-year operating referendum that is equal to $800,000 each year for a total of $3.2 million over the four years.

Why is the referendum needed?

The current funding formula does not support the needs of Twin Lakes #4 and a fifteen year trend of open enrollment students out of the district or not attending has impacted the overall budget. Additionally, the district’s mill rate was $8.13 during the 2016-2017 school year to $4.59 for the 2025-2026 school year, effectively decreasing or maintaining the mill rate in 9 out of the last 10 years.

What is the projected property tax impact?

The expected impact is $60 per $100,000 of home value. The Mill Rate is also expected to remain relatively flat over the four years if passed.

What will passing the referendum allow the district to do?

Truly maintain staffing and the offerings in school for students as well as continue the expansive community offerings available to children and adults through the District’s after school and weekend programming.

What will be the effect of the referendum not passing?

The District anticipates a deficit of $750,000 for 2026-2027 and anticipated $900,000 for 2027-2028. This would decrease the District’s fund balance to around 15-10% which would also cost the district more money in interest due to short-term borrowing. In 2025-2026 the District reduced just over 30% of the staff to get as lean as possible and still support students with strong educators and support staff. If not passed, the Board would have to consider reasking the community during the November 2026 or April 2027 voting periods. If the referendum failed, while not speaking for the Board completely, the District would have to consider some difficult options before the ability to maintain an already very lean team gets more and more difficult without taking on further debt.

How can people get more information or ask questions?

The Twin Lakes Website

The District’s Facebook Page

Community Meetings: April 2 @ 6pm, April 6 @ 8:15am (District/School Library)

Email District Administrator at antholine@twinlakes.k12.wi.us