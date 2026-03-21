Bristol responding for injury call

Racine Arts Council Schedules 8th Annual Positive Power of Art Golf Outing RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Arts Council will host its 8th Annual Positive Power of Art Golf Outing on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, at Ives Grove Golf Links. The event will bring together local artists, business leaders, and community members for an 18-hole, 4-person scramble to support arts programming across Racine County. Check-in and lunch […] Racine County Eye Staff

Blue House Books to Host Author Event for New Paranormal Mystery Release KENOSHA, Wis. — Blue House Books will host a book release event April 15 featuring bestselling author Darci Hannah, who will discuss and sign copies of her latest novel, A Spirited Supper at Dundoon Castle, alongside fellow author Holly Danvers. The event, scheduled for Wednesday evening, will include a reading, audience discussion and question-and-answer session, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Theatre Guild to Stage ‘The Hobbit’ in April Run RACINE, Wis. — Racine Theatre Guild will bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy classic to the stage next month with a production of The Hobbit, running April 10–19 at its theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The play, adapted by Patricia Gray from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, follows Bilbo Baggins as he leaves his home in the Shire to join […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Prince: Featured Pet for March 20, 2026 Prince is a 5-month-old pup with brown eyes and black-and-white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. On an Adventure This sweet boy weighs 26 pounds, and he’ll let you know what he wants, whether it’s attention, toys, or food. If you’re looking for an active adventure pal, Prince […] Racine County Eye Staff