Bristol responding for injury call

Bristol Fire and Rescue are responding for a rescue call on 116th St for a head injury. They requested Flight For Life. The patient will be transported by the helicopter from the landing zone at Highways 45 and 50.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Bristol Fire and Rescue are responding for a rescue call on 116th St for a head injury. They requested Flight For Life. The patient will be transported by the helicopter from the landing zone at Highways 45 and 50.
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