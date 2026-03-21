Bristol responding for injury call

Mar 21st, 2026
by Earlene Frederick.

Bristol Fire and Rescue are responding for a rescue call on 116th St for a head injury. They requested Flight For Life. The patient will be transported by the helicopter from the landing zone at Highways 45 and 50.

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