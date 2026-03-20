Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza March 29 at Kenosha County Fairgrounds

An Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza hosted by the Westosha-Salem Kiwanis Club and partnered with the Kenosha County Fair Association will take place Sunday, March 29 at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

This event is free.

The event will include egg hunts divided by the following age groups starting at 1 p.m.:

2-3 years old

4-5 years old

6-8 years old

9-10 years old

There will be a sensory friendly hunt for all ages at noon.

Find a golden egg and win an Easter basket. Over 30,000 eggs will be hidden.

Other fun planned for the event includes a petting zoo and sprint/race cars, farm tractors and sheriff’s and fire vehicles on display.

There also will be a bike raffle. Each child will receive one free bike raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets are given for non-perishable food items donated to a The Sharing Center food drive. Extra tickets also can be purchased for $5 each or 3 for $10.

Parking is in the main fairgrounds parking lot; enter the grounds at the Big Red Barn entrance.

Here is a map of the layout for the event (click on map for larger view):