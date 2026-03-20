Fair*A*Palozza is March 22

Fair-A-Palooza, a fundraiser sponsored by the Kenosha County Friends of the Fair Foundation, will take place Sunday, March 22 at The Parkway Chateau.

Among the fun for all ages activities include:

Family-Friendly Games & Activities – including a Ferris Wheel, free face painter, and live performance by The Milwaukee Flyers (Flyers @ 2:30 p.m.)!

Classic Bingo with great prizes – including 2026 Fair and Raceway tickets! 1-3 p.m.

An Amazing Meat Raffle – Grand Prize raffle = $600 worth of meat! 3 p.m.

Pie Auction—bid on homemade baked goods and support a great cause! 4 p.m.

Other planned activities include: A demolition derby combine, large tractors, Wilmot Raceway Schedules and race cars, Discovery Barnyard corner for kids, games of skill and chance, Barrel Room Wine and Liquor Raffle, Quilts of Valor information, Open Class and Junior Fair information and how to enter the fair.

Fair food available for purchase.



All outdoor activities are weather permitting.

The Parkway Chateau is located at 12304 75th St.

Click here for more information.