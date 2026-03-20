A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply Closet in need

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Aging and Disability Resource Center of Kenosha County — DH

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Kenosha County (ADRC) Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply Closet provides durable medical equipment as well as incontinence products for older adults and adults with disabilities. Individuals who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS, and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item(s).

The Loan and Supply Closet is supported by the generosity of community monetary and in-kind donations. The Loan and Supply Closet has a low inventory of the following items:

Incontinence products: Chux (disposable underpads), Wipes, Men’s, Women’s, and Unisex Pull-ups, sizes: small, medium, large, Men’s, Women’s, and Unisex Bladder pads.

Chux (disposable underpads), Wipes, Men’s, Women’s, and Unisex Pull-ups, sizes: small, medium, large, Men’s, Women’s, and Unisex Bladder pads. Mobility for Standard and Bariatric: Wheelchairs (Bariatric and Standard), Transport Chairs (Bariatric and Standard), Rollators (Bariatric and Standard), Transfer Boards, Knee Scooters (Standard), Portable Ramps.

Wheelchairs (Bariatric and Standard), Transport Chairs (Bariatric and Standard), Rollators (Bariatric and Standard), Transfer Boards, Knee Scooters (Standard), Portable Ramps. Bathroom Essentials: Shower Chairs and Stools (Bariatric and Standard), Transfer Benches (Bariatric and Standard), Commodes (Bariatric and Standard), Toilet Rails.

If you have items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call the ADRC at 262-605-6646. The ADRC is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. While the ADRC takes additional steps in sanitization, for everyone’s safety, we ask that all equipment be cleaned prior to donation.