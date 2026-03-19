Chris Serak resigns from Wheatland J1 School District board; replacement process to come

A long-time member of the Wheatland J1 School District has resigned.

Chris Serak is leaving the board on which her served for 19 years.

Here is a news release from the district issued Thursday:

At its March board meeting the Wheatland School Board discussed the incredible service and commitment from Board President Chris Serak. He recently resigned his position due to a change in residency. Mr. Serak has served as the School Board President for sixteen of the nineteen years he was on the board. He was instrumental in the success Wheatland has enjoyed, including the district’s unprecedented growth and expansion in programming.

Former Board President Chris Serak wrote, “It is with heavy heart that I resign my position on the Wheatland J1 School Board effective immediately. I have relocated our primary residence to Florida, therefore I am no longer a registered voter or resident of Wisconsin. I have really enjoyed the past 19 years working on the many challenges we faced as a district and I am proud of all we have accomplished together. I am confident I leave the District in good hands with the current School Board and a strong leadership team.”

The Wheatland J1 School district has become a destination school district during Mr. Serak’s tenure. The success includes creating sustainable systems to ensure financial stability, improve instruction, upgrade the facility, and enhance transportation. Wheatland has been at the top of the Exceeds Expectations category for several years. The positive educational atmosphere has contributed to an increase of 250 students, and a decrease in the tax levy in 11 of the last 12 years. The district has an upcoming operating referendum on April 7th that was unanimously approved by the board. This referendum is a reduction from the previous referendum and will not increase the current tax levy. As of March the district also paid off $2,000,000 in debt, saving the taxpayers $750,000 in interest. Mr. Serak’s steady leadership was instrumental in making these accomplishments a reality.

District Administrator, Marty McGinley said, “Chris has been a strong presence in the district for nearly two decades. That kind of service to one’s community is extraordinary. He has given his time and talent to Wheatland, and has impacted the lives of thousands of students. His steady hand and grasp of the big picture have helped us focus on the needs of the students first and foremost. Chris has been a mentor to me and I am forever grateful.”

The district will post the position in the coming weeks and publish a process for the appointment of a board member to fill the open seat in April.