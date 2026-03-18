Westosha Central HS seeking applicants for board vacancy

The Westosha Central High School District board is seeking applicants to fil a vacancy on the board.

Steve Richter recently resigned. He held the Bristol seat since 2013.

Richter is the second resignation from the board this year. In January, Bonnie Felske resigned her at-large seat ont eh board. Jacob Biehn was appointed to filler that seat.

Here is information on how to apply for considertation to

The Westosha Central High School District is currently seeking applicants to fill a vacant Board position. The position is the Bristol representative; qualified applicants must reside within the Bristol/Westosha Central district boundaries and be at least 18 years old.

The vacancy follows the resignation of board member Steve Richter, who has served on the Westosha Central Board of Education for the past 13 years. Richter wrote that “serving our community and the students of Westosha Central High School for the past 13 years has been a tremendous honor.” He also expressed pride in the district’s progress, noting the board’s work “strengthening academic programs and expanding opportunities for students.”

He added, “I am deeply grateful for the collaboration, dedication, and professionalism of my fellow board members, administrators, teachers, staff, and community partners. The progress we have made has truly been a team effort. As I step away from this role, I do so with tremendous confidence and excitement for the district’s future. The leadership in place, combined with the commitment of this community, ensures that our students will continue to thrive.”

The board will select a candidate following an interview process. The selected candidate will fill the position immediately and complete the current term. The three-year term will then appear on the ballot in the 2027 spring election.

Applicants should send an email communication with a letter of intent to John Gendron, District Administrator, no later than Monday, March 30, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Board interviews will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 6 p.m. The district will send information via email on April 1 to applicants with more details regarding the interviews.

To submit your candidacy for the vacant position:

● Name

● Address

● Phone

● Email

● Letter of Interest, including reasons for wanting to serve and any other information you find relevant to serving on the board

Please email your information to:

Mr. John Gendron

gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us

For further information, contact District Administrator John Gendron, gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us, (262) 843-2321, ext. 222, or Executive Assistant Nicole Pahl, pahln@westosha.k12.wi.us, (262) 843-2321, ext. 247.