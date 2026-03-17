Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 17, 2026

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Vilage Hall in Salem.
This meeting also is live streamed and archived for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Ordinance 2026.03-120 – an Ordinance to Repeal and Recreate Chapter 108 entitled “Park Commission,” Section 108-1 Entitled “Creation, Membership, Terms of Office,” Subsection A and Section 108-2 Entitled “Vacancies and Tenure,” of the Village of Salem Lakes Municipal Code
- Appointment of Dean Hintzman to the Park Commission with a term ending 2028 due to vacancy caused by resignation of Mark Eberle
- Appointment of Sandy Verges to the Park Commission with a term ending 2027 due to vacancy caused by resignation of Doug Randolph and Laura Francart 10.4. Updating Chapter 186, Article IV – Chickens in Residential Areas
- Awarding the Valmar & Yaws Subdivision Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project, to Asphalt Contractors, in the amount of $6,981,100.00
- Professional Services Agreement between Kenosha County and Village of Salem Lakes for General Zoning and Shoreland/Floodplain Zoning Ordinance Administration
- Creation of a Clean Boats, Clean Waters program in collaboration with the WI DNR and the area Lake Districts
- Road Consortium Intermunicipal Agreement for the transfer of road services involving the three villages of Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes, and Paddock Lake and efforts to seek Innovation Grant funds
- Review and possible sale of Village owned properties: 70-4-120-212-1350 – R4 1 Acre Channel Front on Center Lake in Camp Lake; 70-4-120-124-0301 – 20 Acres Would need to be rezoned; 70-4-120-124-0270 – R2 1.15 Acres South of the 20 Acres; 70-4-120-172-3006 – Old Silver Lake Firehouse/Town Hall; 70-4-120-354-3300 – 1 Acre Antioch Rd Trevor Zoned B3; 70-4-120-063-0676 – R5 .45 Acres Buyer needs to do Wetland Delineation; 70-4-120-284-1160 – R4 Urban Single Family Residential; 70-4-120-181-1710 – B2 Community Business Dist. Silver Lake; 70-4-120-181-1900 – B2 Community Business Dist. Silver Lake.
- Closed sessions for: Review and possible sale of Village owned properties, Negotiating a cellular lease agreement with Crown Castle Towers for Village property located at 123 N Northwater St., Negotiating the fees and the extension or duration of the sewer service agreement, boundary agreement and water utility service agreement with the
Village of Paddock Lake; personnel issues in the Fire Department.