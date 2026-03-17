Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 17, 2026

District survey favors Peterson: Raymond district tried to erase its own survey; records show it exists RAYMOND, WI – When Jeff Peterson asked the Raymond School District in March 2024 for the raw data from a community survey the district conducted during its superintendent search, then-Interim Superintendent Dr. James P. Heiden told him in writing that no such records exist. The district’s own records tell a different story, as does an […] Heather Asiyanbi

March 2026 blizzard: Blustery winds reduce visibility, snow totals difficult to gauge RACINE, WI – How much snow actually fell during the March 2026 blizzard in Racine isn’t easy to gauge because high winds are creating drifts two to three feet high, especially near the lake. According to FOX 6 Now, Racine got only about 5” of snow, while other parts of the state got hit much […] Heather Asiyanbi

Talantic Griffin, 87, of Racine – Obituary December 7, 1938 - February 26, 2026Talantic Griffin, 87, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on March 16, 2026 at 1:49 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. […] Racine County Eye Staff

John Earl Bolton, 74, of Racine – Obituary April 19, 1951 - February 5, 2026John Earl Bolton, 74, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on March 16, 2026 at 1:35 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff