Winter storm watch replaced by winter weather advsiory

The National Weather Service has dropped a winter storm watch and replaced it with a less severe winter weather advisory for Western Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 10 p.m., Sunday until 4 p.m., Monday.

From the advisory text:

Mixed precipitation expected. … Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. … IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. … Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

The latest, most local NWS forecast calls for s total of about 2.5 inches of snow accumulation for Sunday overnight and Monday.

The winter advisory is also in effect for Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. If you are going farther west or north, rougher weather is expected with more snow accumulation.