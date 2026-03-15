Public invited to open rehearsal on March 18 before Westosha Central HS band trip to Florida

The Westosha Central High School Band will be holding an open rehearsal on Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. This will be the WCHS Band’s final rehearsal as they prepare for their upcoming trip to Florida. The public is invited to attend. Please enter through the Commons doors to enter the auditorium.

The Westosha Central High School Band will be travelling to Florida March 18-25. The WCHS Band will be participating in the Festival Disney competition. While in Florida the WCHS band students will be visiting all four Walt Disney World theme parks, all three Universal Studios theme parks, and Cocoa Beach.