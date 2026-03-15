Blizzard warning issued

The National Weather Service has now issued a blizzard warning for Kenosha County.
The warning is set to be in effect until 4 p.m., Monday.
From the warning text:
Freezing rain and sleet mixed with snow will continue across the area for the next few hours before transitioning to snowfall. High rates up to 1″/hr will develop across the region into the early morning hours Monday as north winds continue to gust between 40 and 45 MPH. The combination of high snow rates and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions with visibilities below 1/4 of a mile, potentially during the Monday morning commute. Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.