Blizzard warning issued

Racine snow emergency still in place: Power outages top 10,000 regionally RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine snow emergency remains in place as southeastern Wisconsin braces for a powerful winter storm system and thousands of We Energies customes are without power. While the National Weather Service (NWS) has replaced the previous Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee, and Waukesha […] Denise Lockwood

WIAA Boys Basketball: St. Catherine’s outlasts Racine Lutheran as showdown lives up to the hype JOHN R. BELDEN FIELDHOUSE – After 2,000 fans emptied out of Horlick High School following a thrilling sectional semifinal between St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson decided to do his postgame interview from the bleachers. Thompson talked about the emotions of the night and the feeling of elation after finally breaking […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of March 13, 2026 Here’s a look at the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye from the week of March 13, 2026. From breaking news and public safety updates to new local businesses and state policy debates, these stories captured the most attention from readers across Racine County. Catch up on the week’s biggest headlines below. Top Stories […] Racine County Eye Staff

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ziegler is retiring, giving liberals chance to expand majority in 2027 MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, first elected in 2007, announced Monday that she will not seek a third 10-year term next year, giving liberals another chance to expand their majority as cases affecting redistricting, union rights, school funding and other hot button issues await. This story also appeared in […] Scott Bauer