Winer storm watch shifts; a little more snow expected

The National Weather Service shifted when Western Kenosha County was to be under a winter storm watch and is now forecasting a little more snow accumulation

The winter storm watch now is set to extend from 4 p.m., Sunday to 7 p.m., Monday.

During that time we could see snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches total, says the latest, local NWS forecast,

Sunday’s high temperature will actually be a warm 58. The low Sundya overnight will be just 19.

The wind that mostly was absent Saturday is expected to wind up again Sunday into Monday.