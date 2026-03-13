Units responding to crash along Bristol-Paris border

Mar 13th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:27 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 45 and K along the Bristol-Paris border.

Per dispatch: Possible injuries being reported.

